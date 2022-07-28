5 Super Shaded Spots In Arizona To Combat The Summer Heat

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing better than finding a nice, shaded place to spend the days exploring the state you live in, especially in the unbearably hot summer months. Whether you're looking for date ideas or a place to explore with friends and family, here are five places in Arizona that are sheltered from the heat:

Coconino Lava River Cave

Coconino Lava River Cave is the perfect place for spelunking and exploring. And the best part is it's completely hidden from the sun. Check out the caves at 171B Forest Road in Flagstaff.

Yayoi Kasama Firefly Infinity Mirror

Yayoi Kasama Firefly Infinity Mirror is a contemporary art exhibit located at the Phoenix Art Museum. Check it out at 1625 North Central Avenue in Phoenix.

Caverns Grotto

Caverns Grotto is a restaurant located 21 stories below the earth's surface, about as far away from the heat as it gets. The very best part is that the cave stays a perfect 72 degrees year-round. Go below the surface at AZ-66 in Peach Springs.

The Shady Dell

The Shady Dell is situated a mile high and is home to nine vintage travel trailers in the Mule Mountains. Check it all out at 1 Old Douglas Road in Bisbee.

Kartchner Caverns

Kartchner Caverns are pristine caverns that are filled with limestone. You can take cave tours, and even camp nearby. Explore the caves at 2980 S Hwy 90 in Benson.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.