5 Super Shaded Spots In Arizona To Combat The Summer Heat

There's nothing better than finding a nice, shaded place to spend the days exploring the state you live in, especially in the unbearably hot summer months. Whether you're looking for date ideas or a place to explore with friends and family, here are five places in Arizona that are sheltered from the heat:

Coconino Lava River Cave

Coconino Lava River Cave is the perfect place for spelunking and exploring. And the best part is it's completely hidden from the sun. Check out the caves at 171B Forest Road in Flagstaff.

Yayoi Kasama Firefly Infinity Mirror

Yayoi Kasama Firefly Infinity Mirror is a contemporary art exhibit located at the Phoenix Art Museum. Check it out at 1625 North Central Avenue in Phoenix.

Caverns Grotto

Caverns Grotto is a restaurant located 21 stories below the earth's surface, about as far away from the heat as it gets. The very best part is that the cave stays a perfect 72 degrees year-round. Go below the surface at AZ-66 in Peach Springs.

The Shady Dell

The Shady Dell is situated a mile high and is home to nine vintage travel trailers in the Mule Mountains. Check it all out at 1 Old Douglas Road in Bisbee.

Kartchner Caverns

Kartchner Caverns are pristine caverns that are filled with limestone. You can take cave tours, and even camp nearby. Explore the caves at 2980 S Hwy 90 in Benson.