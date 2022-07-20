Here Are The 25 Best Places To Beat The Heat In Texas
By Ginny Reese
July 20, 2022
Another heat wave is scorching the state. But don't worry, there are ways to beat the heat.
Yelp compiled a list of the 25 best places to beat the heat in Texas. The website states, "We identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, 2022."
According to the list, here are the 25 best places to beat the heat in Texas:
- Balmorhea State Park in Toyahvale
- Barton Springs Pool in Austin
- Blanco State Park in Blanco
- Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley
- Deep Eddy Pool in Austin
- Discovery Green in Houston
- Guadalupe River State Park in Spring Branch
- Hamilton Pool Preserve in Dripping Springs
- Inks Lake State Park in Burnet
- Keep Austin Wet Watercraft Rentals in Austin
- Lake Mineral Wells State Park in Mineral Wells
- Landa Park in New Braunfels
- McKinney Falls State Park in Austin
- Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio
- Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi
- Pearsall Park in San Antonio
- Rio Vista Park in San Marcos
- Rockin’ R River Rides - Comal River in New Braunfels
- Rockport Beach in Rockport
- Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds in Sheridan
- Texas Tubes in New Braunfels
- Tyler State Park in Tyler
- Veterans Memorial Park in Cedar Park
- Waterloo Adventures in Leander
- Yanaguana Garden in San Antonio
