Another heat wave is scorching the state. But don't worry, there are ways to beat the heat.

Yelp compiled a list of the 25 best places to beat the heat in Texas. The website states, "We identified businesses in the Active Life category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords as of July 6, 2022."

According to the list, here are the 25 best places to beat the heat in Texas:

Click here to see more.