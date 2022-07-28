5-Year-Old Dressed As Chucky Goes Viral For Spooking Neighbors
By Jason Hall
July 28, 2022
An Alabama child has gone viral for spooking his neighbors while dressed as a legendary horror film character.
Kendra Walden of Albertville, snapped a photo of a 5-year-old dressed like Chucky, the main character in the Child's Play slasher movie franchise, walking around in a Pinson, which she shared on her Facebook page earlier this month.
"Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson," Walden wrote.. "GET YOUR KID.… I almost had a heart attack."
The photos have since gone viral and caught the attention of the TODAY Show, who spoke with Walden about the incident.
"I was remodeling a house in the area and me and some of my employees were headed home from that house," Walden said.
Walden told TODAY that she thought she was hallucinating when she spotted the life-size Chucky roaming the streets.
"When we got closer to him we saw that it was real," Walden said. "It scared the heck out of us."
Walden said everyone in her car was "screaming like little kids," adding that her brother, a Marine veteran, was working on a house in the area the previous day and "would have died on the spot" had he seen the child because "his biggest fear in the entire world is Chucky."
Walden said her unexpectedly viral social media post received more than 51,000 likes and 105,000 shares in the past two weeks.
CBS 42 identified the child as a boy named Jackson, whose mother, Britnee Reed, said loves horror and costumes.
“That’s just kind of how his personality is,” Reed said. “He dresses up in different costumes throughout the week. He loves to make people laugh.”
Reed said she's left for work and her mother was watching Jackson when she saw the post of her son pop up on social media.
“I zoomed in and said, ‘Oh my goodness,’ that’s my kid,” Reed said.