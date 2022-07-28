5-Year-Old Dressed As Chucky Goes Viral For Spooking Neighbors

An Alabama child has gone viral for spooking his neighbors while dressed as a legendary horror film character.

Kendra Walden of Albertville, snapped a photo of a 5-year-old dressed like Chucky, the main character in the Child's Play slasher movie franchise, walking around in a Pinson, which she shared on her Facebook page earlier this month.

"Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson," Walden wrote.. "GET YOUR KID.… I almost had a heart attack."

The photos have since gone viral and caught the attention of the TODAY Show, who spoke with Walden about the incident.

"I was remodeling a house in the area and me and some of my employees were headed home from that house," Walden said.