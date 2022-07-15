This Is The Most Supernatural City In Alabama

By Jason Hall

July 15, 2022

UFO / Flying Saucer / Alien Spacecraft
Photo: Getty Images

Birmingham is the most supernatural city in Alabama, according to a recent study.

GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.

Birmingham ranked as Alabama's with 106 reported total sightings, including 20 ghost and 86 UFO sightings.

Alabama did, however, rank one of the least likely states to spot a supernatural with (+201,600) odds.

Vermont (+78,600 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.

Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Alabama:

  1. Birmingham- 106 sightings (20 ghost and 86 UFO)
  2. Huntsville- 99 sightings (15 ghost and 84 UFO)
  3. Mobile- 92 sightings (26 ghost and 66 UFO)
  4. Montgomery- 52 sightings (18 ghost and 34 UFO)
  5. Gulf Shores- 45 sightings (20 ghost and 25 UFO)
  6. Gadsden- 44 sightings (29 ghost and 15 UFO)
  7. Florence- 41 sightings (22 ghost and 19 UFO)
  8. Brewton- 37 sightings (36 ghost and 1 UFO)
  9. Phenix City- 36 sightings (22 ghost and 14 UFO)
  10. Madison- 36 sightings (2 ghost and 34 UFO)
  11. Tuscaloosa- 34 sightings (5 ghost and UFO 29)
  12. Decatur- 33 sightings (23 ghost and 10 UFO)
  13. Cullman- 28 sightings (12 ghost and 16 UFO)
  14. Dothan- 27 sightings (6 ghost and 21 UFO)
  15. Athens- 26 sightings (15 ghost and 11 UFO)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.