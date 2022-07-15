This Is The Most Supernatural City In Alabama

Birmingham is the most supernatural city in Alabama, according to a recent study.

GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.

Birmingham ranked as Alabama's with 106 reported total sightings, including 20 ghost and 86 UFO sightings.

Alabama did, however, rank one of the least likely states to spot a supernatural with (+201,600) odds.

Vermont (+78,600 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.

Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Alabama: