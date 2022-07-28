Bastille Expand 'Give Me The Future' With Tons Of New Material

When Bastille released their latest album Give Me The Future at the beginning of the year, it was always with the intention to expand. Now, they're doing just that with Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past — a deluxe album that features another album’s worth of new songs, collaborations, covers, and reprises.

“In releasing this version of the record, we wanted to give the complete picture of what we intended with this album and also explore the idea that you can choose your own adventure,” frontman Dan Smith said in a statement. “You can dive into the ideas of the future and an electronic world, or you can fall back into the past – away from technology and into ideas of memory and nostalgia – both thematically and musically. Or you can choose full-on dancefloor heartbreak escape.”

The first part is the original album, while the second continues to explore its themes with never before heard material and the third revisits the band's “Other People’s Heartache” Mixtape series with "collaborations, covers, and concept-free creativity."

Bastille gave fans a preview of the new material with "Revolution," which was one of the core songs during the album's recording process. “The chorus is about the intimacy of human connection in the context of some science fiction, space-centred imagery. But it’s also about the idea of those amazingly thoughtful people who spend their lives trying to change the world in a positive way,” Smith explained. “I’m totally over-awed by people like that – if you’re one of them, like an inventor, activist or scientist, you have to have the ability to imagine a version of the future that’s better than what currently exists, and then have that energy to actually work to make it happen. Alongside all the other things life throws at you. So, I wanted to nod to those people and the idea that before anything big happens, most of them will have had these little revolutions in their minds, a change of perspective that leads to something bigger.”

Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past is slated for an August 26 release and can be preordered here. Listen to "Revolution" above and check out the full tracklist below.

Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past tracklist

Part One – Give Me The Future

01. ‘Distorted Light Beam’

02. ‘Thelma + Louise’

03. ‘No Bad Days’

04. ‘Brave New World’ (Interlude)

05. ‘Back To The Future’

06. ‘Plug In…’

07. ‘Promises’ (by Riz Ahmed)

08. ‘Shut Off The Lights’

09. ‘Stay Awake?’

10. ‘Give Me The Future’

11. ‘Club 57’

12. ‘Total Dissociation’ (Interlude)

13. ‘Future Holds’ (feat. BIM)

Part Two – Dreams Of The Past

01. ‘Back To The Innerverse’ (Interlude)

02. ‘Real Life’

03. ‘Family Ties’

04. ‘Distorted Light Beam’ (Reprise)

05. ‘Revolution’

06. ‘Survivin’’

07. ‘No More Bad Days’

08. ‘Hope For The Future’

Part Three – Other People’s Heartache

01. ‘Other People’s Heartache’ (Interlude)

02. ‘Run Into Trouble’ (Alok x Bastille)

03. ‘Remind Me’

04. ‘Eight Hours’ (Bastille x Tyde)

05. ‘Dancing In The Dark’

06. ‘Running Away’