Bastille Looks Ahead To Sharing New Album 'And A Whole Lot More' In 2022

Over the summer, Bastille seemingly teased a new era with a cryptic social media post. The eight-second clip showed only a triangle before displaying the phrase: “YOU DON’T PREDICT THE FUTURE. YOU IMAGINE IT.”

One of the first new songs from Bastille was “Thelma + Louise,” which premiered during YUNGBLUD's BBC Radio 1 takeover. Smith said at the time: “It’s this iconic feminist film about freedom, escapism, independence and escaping the worries and problems of life. I wanted to write a love letter to that film — a love letter to feminism, escapism and throwing off the shackles of a life that you may be frustrated by.” Bastille finally announced the band’s fourth album, Give Me The Future, in October. At that time, the band released “No Bad Days,” the next single following “Thelma + Louise” and “Distorted Light Beam.”

“I’m just observing the truly weird times we’re living in and having fun responding to it through these songs,” Smith previously said. “As the final track 'Who Knows What the Future Holds… Don’t Matter If I Got You' says, this is happening, whether we like it or not. Finding happiness in the moment is surely the aim, whether it’s in the real or virtual world.”