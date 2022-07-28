Blink-182 is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year (!!!), and the band's plans have fans convinced that a Tom DeLonge reunion is near. Blink teased new Funko Pop figures on their social media accounts. The images are white silhouettes of three figures with the caption "Just 3 Nude Dudes..."

Though this kind of humor is nothing new for the pop punk pioneers, it also is a nod to their "What's My Age Again" video, in which Mark, Tom and Travis wreak havoc in the city wearing nothing but high socks and sneakers. That hint makes its pretty obvious that Tom will be the third part in the trio, especially because he also shared the teaser on his Instagram story. And fans think it's part of a master plan to announce he's reuniting with the band.

"One step closer to announcing the return of Tom," one fan commented on Instagram.

"We getting a 30 year anniversary tour with @tomdelonge announcement on the 1st too?!" wrote another.

Blink's current guitarist Matt Skiba added fuel to the fire earlier this month by admitting that he's not even sure if he's still in the band, so it'll be interesting to see what happens.

The official announcement is set to launch Monday (August 1) at 9am PST. See the post below.