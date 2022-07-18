Matt Skiba Has No Idea If He's Still A Member Of Blink-182

There was a lot of uncertainty on the future of blink-182 last year when Mark Hoppus was battling Stage IV cancer. Thankfully, last September the bassist/vocalist declared he was cancer free. In the 10 months since that happy news, blink has stayed pretty quiet. And now Matt Skiba's saying he's not even sure if he's still in the band.

As NME pointed out, the guitarist/vocalist, who replaced Tom DeLonge in 2015, had a very interesting response when a fan asked about his status on Instagram.

"You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys don’t post pictures [with] Matt,” the fan wrote in the comments section.

Matt responded directly, writing: “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w/ Blink 182. We shall see…”

See the exchange below.