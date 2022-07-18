Matt Skiba Has No Idea If He's Still A Member Of Blink-182

By Katrina Nattress

July 18, 2022

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

There was a lot of uncertainty on the future of blink-182 last year when Mark Hoppus was battling Stage IV cancer. Thankfully, last September the bassist/vocalist declared he was cancer free. In the 10 months since that happy news, blink has stayed pretty quiet. And now Matt Skiba's saying he's not even sure if he's still in the band.

As NME pointed out, the guitarist/vocalist, who replaced Tom DeLonge in 2015, had a very interesting response when a fan asked about his status on Instagram.

"You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys don’t post pictures [with] Matt,” the fan wrote in the comments section.

Matt responded directly, writing: “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w/ Blink 182. We shall see…”

See the exchange below.

Photo: Instagram

Buzz about a Mark, Tom and Travis reunion ramped up after Mark and Tom rekindled their friendship during Mark's cancer treatment.

Mark addressed a potential reunion late last year; however, he did mention Matt as being part of the band "We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” he said at the time. ​“I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

blink-182
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.