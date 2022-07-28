Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market

The controversy started when the Tacoma Farmers Market announced Saturday that "Mexican-style" food won't be served per a directive from PROA. Organizers say they had no part in the decision, were "deeply saddened by this abrupt news," and pledged support for the affected businesses.

The following day, PROA called the situation a "misunderstanding" and cited exclusivity contracts with local brick-and-mortar stores for their decision. Part of the "exclusivity" extended to Mexican cuisine.

The association said they would work on the matter internally. Many users theorized that the business involved with exclusivity was Taco Street.

The owners broke their silence Tuesday (July 26) in an Instagram post backing El Güero and Burrito Boy.

"We understand that the Point Ruston Owners Association acted out of concern for the impact that competing businesses would have on our restaurant,” the post reads. “While we appreciate this concern for our business, we have let Point Ruston Owners Association know that we welcome El Guero and Burrito Boy at the Tacoma Farmers Market.