Decision Made On Mexican Food Ban At Tacoma Farmers Market
By Zuri Anderson
July 28, 2022
After sharp online backlash over a ban on "Mexican-style" food at the Tacoma Farmers Market, the organization behind the decision has changed course.
Point Ruston Owners' Association (PROA) reversed its decision Wednesday morning (July 27) after customers and community member expressed their outrage over the ban.
"We are pleased to have worked with Taco Street to reach an agreement that will allow for El Güero and Burrito Boy to set up shop at future Sunday Markets at Point Ruston," the statement reads. "We will always strive to support the small businesses that earn their living as full time brick & mortar shops within the Point Ruston neighborhood, and are excited to be able to support the pop-up shops at the Sunday Market. We look forward to continuing to celebrate all cultures and communities at the waterfront."
Posted by Point Ruston on Wednesday, July 27, 2022
The controversy started when the Tacoma Farmers Market announced Saturday that "Mexican-style" food won't be served per a directive from PROA. Organizers say they had no part in the decision, were "deeply saddened by this abrupt news," and pledged support for the affected businesses.
The following day, PROA called the situation a "misunderstanding" and cited exclusivity contracts with local brick-and-mortar stores for their decision. Part of the "exclusivity" extended to Mexican cuisine.
The association said they would work on the matter internally. Many users theorized that the business involved with exclusivity was Taco Street.
The owners broke their silence Tuesday (July 26) in an Instagram post backing El Güero and Burrito Boy.
"We understand that the Point Ruston Owners Association acted out of concern for the impact that competing businesses would have on our restaurant,” the post reads. “While we appreciate this concern for our business, we have let Point Ruston Owners Association know that we welcome El Guero and Burrito Boy at the Tacoma Farmers Market.
Despite the ban getting overturned, users are still criticizing PROA for not taking accountability or apologizing for the controversial decision.
"This has zero emotion, accountability and no apology, so I doubt this will help you," one user wrote. "Once you say something, you can't take it back."
Another says: "Even the way this was written seems to place blame on Taco Street."
"At best, this was an abrupt decision that was grossly mishandled. At worst, it was a failed attempt to discriminate," a commentator says. "Although the situation has been resolved for now, it could have and should have been handled very differently, perhaps by starting with a discussion with Taco Street, instead of making delayed statements that seem to assert blame."