Did Dave Chappelle Just Buy A Comedy Club In Dayton?

Comedian Dave Chappelle's company has purchased a building in the Dayton's Oregon District, according to News Center 7. The building is currently the home of a popular comedy club.

According to Montgomery County property records, Chappelle's company Iron Table Holdings LLC is now listed as the owner of 101 Pine Street in downtown Dayton. The building currently houses Wiley's Comedy Club. The records also show Chappelle's company paid nearly $2 million for the property.

Chappelle already has connections to the Oregon District. In 2019, he organized the Gem City Shine concert after the Oregon District Shooting. Resident Gregory Covill Jr. is hopeful that Iron Table Holdings LLC purchasing the property means Chappelle will help keep the violence in the area down. “I think he will renovate and try to bring people together and try to keep the violence down,” Covill said (via News Center 7). “I think it would bring a lot of people together and have a nice laugh,” Covill added.

In addition, other residents of the area are excited for what Chappelle could bring to downtown Dayton. “Yeah, I am excited. I will be down here all the time now, I am already down here all the time, yes that is wonderful,” Renotta Brown said.