DK Metcalf Becomes Latest Receiver To Sign Massive Extension: Report

By Jason Hall

July 29, 2022

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly signed wide receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year, $72 million extension, which includes a $30 million signing bonus -- the highest ever paid to a wide receiver -- as part of a total $58.2 million guaranteed, a source with knowledge of the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reported agreement comes after Metcalf began a "hold-in" two days prior and as the former Ole Miss standout had one-year remaining on his rookie contract, which would have paid him $4 million for the 2022 NFL season.

Metcalf is now the Seahawks' highest-paid player per annual money average at $24 million per year, which surpassed safety Jamal Adams' annual salary of $17.5 million and solidifies the wide receiver's place as the face of the franchise amid the recent departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Metcalf, who was selected at No. 64 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is now signed to Seattle through 2025.

The 24-year-old enters his fourth NFL season with 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns for his career and was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

Metcalf is the latest young wide receiver to receive a massive extension this offseason.

Last month, the Washington Commanders signed Terry McLaurin to a three-year deal worth up to $70 million.

Other receivers to have received new deals included Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, D.J. Moore, Mike Williams and Chris Godwin.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.