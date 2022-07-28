DK Metcalf Becomes Latest Receiver To Sign Massive Extension: Report

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly signed wide receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year, $72 million extension, which includes a $30 million signing bonus -- the highest ever paid to a wide receiver -- as part of a total $58.2 million guaranteed, a source with knowledge of the deal told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reported agreement comes after Metcalf began a "hold-in" two days prior and as the former Ole Miss standout had one-year remaining on his rookie contract, which would have paid him $4 million for the 2022 NFL season.

Metcalf is now the Seahawks' highest-paid player per annual money average at $24 million per year, which surpassed safety Jamal Adams' annual salary of $17.5 million and solidifies the wide receiver's place as the face of the franchise amid the recent departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.