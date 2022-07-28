Haunted Cocktail Party Promises Spooky Experience In Nashville

Halloween may be a few months away, but it's never too early to start preparing for spooky season. As you decide on the perfect costume to rock for the haunted holiday, from a character in your favorite show to the most popular superhero, and which haunted houses you need to visit before Halloween is over, a new experience coming to Nashville offers gusts a chance to immerse themselves in a "House of Spirits."

House of Spirits: Casa Vega is giving lovers of all things spooky a way to experience a haunted cocktail soirée. According to FOX 17, the immersive experience is loosely inspired by real life and will transform a "secret mansion" somewhere in Music City into a 21-and-up cocktail party with a creepy twist.

Guests will enter the home of Francisco and Molly Vega, who have found themselves dealing with the haunting of an entity following the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. In addition to being immersed into the haunted lore of Casa Vega, guests will be able to try chocolate truffles and themed craft cocktails. There will also be magic, tarot readings, live music, secret games and "roaming specters."

Anyone interested in the chilling new experience has plenty of opportunities to take part as it runs October 7 to October 31. Tickets for House of Spirits: Casa Vega start at $79 and can be found on the website here.