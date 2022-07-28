Man Follows Hunch, Wins Big In North Carolina Lottery

A Virginia man trusted his gut and followed a hunch while in North Carolina that ended with a huge lottery win.

Barry Bruce, of Danville, Virginia, was at the Jones Exxon on N.C. 16 South in Stanley earlier this month when, at the last minute, he decided to try his luck at the lottery. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, he purchased a $25 Spectacular Riches ticket that ultimately led to a $100,000 prize.

"I was really about to walk out," said Bruce. "My mind just told me to go back and buy the ticket."

His instincts proved to be right on the money as he realized just how big his prize actually was.

"I thought I won $100 at first," he said. "I was just like, 'Wow.'"

Bruce claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on July 11, bringing back to Virginia a grand total of $71,017 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hoped to remodel his home and help out his family.

According to the lottery website, the Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. As of Bruce's win, 11 of the latter remain to be claimed as do four of the grand prizes.