Meek Mill Says He Will Drop Multiple Projects Beginning This Fall

“10 tapes independently starting September,” Meek tweeted. “new music dropping AUGUST 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I’m not dropping albums on Friday either!”



The last time Meek Mill released new music was last year with his Expensive Pain album. The 18-track project features Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Giggs, Brent Faiyaz and Vory. Since then, Meek has made a few business moves for himself. After copping his stake in Mitchell & Ness, Meek reportedly left Roc Nation Management earlier this month, but is still tied to the Roc Nation imprint along with his Dreamchasers label.



“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” he tweeted on July 11. "I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together."



“And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG," he added. "They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good.”



Look out for new music from Meek Mill on August 18.

