Minnesota TikToker Goes Viral For Predicting Famous People's Baby Names

A Minnesota-based TikToker has gone viral for predicting baby names for pregnant influencers, according to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

Emily Kim finds a pregnant influencer who is due soon and scours their social media platforms for clues on what they might name their baby. She takes into account any older kids' names, where they live, their general vibe and any hints they've given to make her predictions. “The videos can be very research-based and logical or silly and light-hearted,” Kim said.

The list of predictions can be anywhere from one to 25 names. In three minutes or less, she gives her predictions, as well as her reasoning behind them. It's not an exact science, but she has accurately predicted about 10 baby names so far.

Kim has over 200,000 subscribers on the social media app, and her videos often reach about 1 million views each. In addition, Kim offers baby name consultations. She charges those in need of baby-name help anywhere from $195 to $285 for her services. The consultations and her predictions have even taken up enough time and are lucrative enough for her to turn into her full-time job, a move the former portrait/wedding photographer never saw coming. “I mean, ‘baby name consultant’ was certainly never advertised to me at any job fair as a teen!” she said.