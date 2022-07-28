North Carolina Boy Among Top 25 For 'Best Mullet' In National Contest

A young boy from North Carolina is showing off his rockin' hair on a national scale, competing with two dozen others to win the title of Best Mullet.

Ethan Brown, a 5-year-old boy from western North Carolina, is part of the Top 25 list for the USA Mullet Championship 2022 competition, per WRAL. After two years of growing out his style, he's ready to compete with others.

"He just really loves his mullet," said his dad, Isaac Brown. "Everybody comes up to him and says, 'I love your mullet,' and he says, 'Business in the front, party in the back, and gives it a shake."

Ethan expanded on his hilarious response, saying he will "just wink at them and shake it."

When you imagine a mullet, you may think of the fluffy hairstyles from the '80s and '90s; however, according to the USA Mullet Championship website, the "business in the front, party in the back style" has been around for longer than you think, with some historians claiming the 'do was even prevalent in Ancient Greece. Fast forward to 2022, kids, teens and adults can show off how they rock the style and see if they can be given the title of Best Mullet.

According to the news outlet, the prize for winning the Youth competition is $25,000. If Ethan wins, he wants to use the money for Type One diabetes research, a cause close to the family as his sister was diagnosed with the condition in 2020.

Online voting for the competition begins August 15 on the website here.