Halsey Wants '90s Vibes Only' After Debuting Drastic New Look

Halsey is throwing it back to the 1990s after debuting a drastic new haircut and colorful makeup look.

The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 13) to show off their shorter new 'do after chopping off their long blonde locks into a mullet, a style the singer has rocked in the past. In a video set to "I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone" by Sleater-Kenney, Halsey shows off their cropped and layered blonde style with bangs as well as the bright blue eyeshadow and reddish-brown lip color that was a signature look in the '90s.

"return of my mullet. and the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints," they wrote, shouting out their makeup brand about-face beauty.

Check out their new look in the video below!