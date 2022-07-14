Halsey Wants '90s Vibes Only' After Debuting Drastic New Look
By Sarah Tate
July 14, 2022
Halsey is throwing it back to the 1990s after debuting a drastic new haircut and colorful makeup look.
The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 13) to show off their shorter new 'do after chopping off their long blonde locks into a mullet, a style the singer has rocked in the past. In a video set to "I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone" by Sleater-Kenney, Halsey shows off their cropped and layered blonde style with bangs as well as the bright blue eyeshadow and reddish-brown lip color that was a signature look in the '90s.
"return of my mullet. and the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints," they wrote, shouting out their makeup brand about-face beauty.
Check out their new look in the video below!
Fans were loving the new look, flooding the comments of Halsey's post to shout out the musician's "90s rockstar moment." Many users said the "Without Me" singer looked "gorgeous" and that they were "obsessed" with the throwback style, while one commenter drew comparisons to Miley Cyrus, another popular artist known to sport a blonde mullet and bold makeup looks.