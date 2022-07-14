Halsey Wants '90s Vibes Only' After Debuting Drastic New Look

By Sarah Tate

July 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey is throwing it back to the 1990s after debuting a drastic new haircut and colorful makeup look.

The "I am not a woman, I'm a god" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 13) to show off their shorter new 'do after chopping off their long blonde locks into a mullet, a style the singer has rocked in the past. In a video set to "I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone" by Sleater-Kenney, Halsey shows off their cropped and layered blonde style with bangs as well as the bright blue eyeshadow and reddish-brown lip color that was a signature look in the '90s.

"return of my mullet. and the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints," they wrote, shouting out their makeup brand about-face beauty.

Check out their new look in the video below!

Fans were loving the new look, flooding the comments of Halsey's post to shout out the musician's "90s rockstar moment." Many users said the "Without Me" singer looked "gorgeous" and that they were "obsessed" with the throwback style, while one commenter drew comparisons to Miley Cyrus, another popular artist known to sport a blonde mullet and bold makeup looks.

Halsey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.