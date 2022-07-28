Ohio Sues Facebook: 'This Case Is About Lies And Losses'

Ohio is now the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against Facebook, according to WLWT News.

A federal judge in California decided Wednesday (July 27) to consolidate several lawsuits against Facebook. In addition, the judge picked the Ohio Public Employees Pension System to lead investors' lawsuit against the company. Attorney General Dave Yost will lead the class action lawsuit.

Ohio is arguing the social media network, which is now called Meta, misled the public about how its algorithm promoted dangerous content to users. The complain alleges Facebook and its senior executives violated federal security laws by purposefully misleading the public from April 21 through October 21 of 2021. Specifically, it argues that Facebook mislead the public about the negative health effects its product has on the health and well-being of children. In addition, the complain alleges that misrepresentation boosted the price of Facebook stock, which in turn harmed investors.

In a statement, Yost said Ohio is happy to take the lead in the lawsuit. "This case is about lies and losses – Facebook's lies, and the losses incurred by our pension systems and others," Yost said (via WLWT News). "Ohio is happy and determined to lead in enforcing accountability against Facebook."