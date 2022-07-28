Popular Texas Swimming Hole Stops Flowing For 4th Time Ever

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Drought conditions have impacted Texas' beloved swimming hole called Jacob's Well. KXAN reported that the well is spring-fed, and it has officially stopped flowing.

According to a post from Jacob's Well Natural Area's Facebook page, this is only the fourth time ever in recorded history that the well has ceased its flowing. Jacob's Well Natural Area wrote on Facebook:

"Jacob's Well Natural Area has some unfortunate news to share. The U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cfs discharge from Jacob's Well in recent days. This means that Jacob's Well has officially ceased flowing for the 4th time in recorded history. This situation is cause for concern and is the result of ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater pumping. 
Swimming remains canceled to the public for the foreseeable future, however, the park is still open daily for hiking and viewing the spring."

Posted by Jacob's Well Natural Area - Hays County Parks on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Swimming at the beloved swimming hole is not allowed for the "foreseeable future." This was due to declining water levels. Hays County lead park specialist for operations, Jay Taylor, told KXAN that reopening would depend on the amount of rainfall for the area.

