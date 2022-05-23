Add This Hidden Arizona Swimming Hole To Your Summer Bucket List

Warm weather is officially here to stay and that means it's time for swimming! Arizona is no stranger to epic swimming holes- they're all over the state. But one lesser-known swimming hole is making a great splash and should definitely be added to your summer bucket list.

Only In Your State reported that McHood City Park is home to Clear Creek Reservoir, which is the product of a dam on the Little Colorado River. It holds some of the bluest water and is hardly ever crowded, making it the perfect spot to cool off this season.

If you're not into swimming, boats and kayaks are also allowed. But no matter how you choose to cool off, it'll be a relaxing day.

If you're into ancient history, you can check out the petroglyphs on the canyon walls that are still in surprisingly good condition.

The park allows camping, and there are other amenities such as picnic tables, boat ramps, and vault toilets.

The park is located off of Highway 99 South of Winslow. Learn more about McHood City Park on the City of Winslow's website by clicking here.