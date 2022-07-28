Pusha T, Latto & More Appear On Tracklist For Calvin Harris' New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 28, 2022
Calvin Harris has recruited an all-star lineup to appear on his upcoming album including a mixture and pop and Hip-Hop legends from Justin Timberlake to Snoop Dogg.
On Wednesday, July 27, Calvin Harris revealed the full tracklist for his new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Harris previously revealed the names of the artists who will appear on his upcoming album last month, but now the full list of songs has arrived. The 14-track album is full of collaborations with Pusha T, Latto, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Coi Leray, 6lack, Offset and Lil Durk. It also contains new songs with Charlie Puth, Normani, Tinashe, Chloe Bailey, Stefflon Don, Shenseea, Jorja Smith and Donae'o.
July 27, 2022
Harris has been teasing the album for the past few months. He began by dropping his first single "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug a couple of weeks after the YSL founder was arrested on RICO charges in Atlanta. The EDM veteran followed up with "New Money" with 21 Savage and "Stay With Me" featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell. Harris released the colorful, psychedelic visuals for the latter track earlier this month.
At the moment, he's currently preparing to drop the video for his next single off the album "New To You" featuring Normani, Tinashe and Offset this Friday. The visuals will arrive a week before Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is scheduled to hit streaming services on August 5.
In case you haven't seen it yet, check out the video for "Stay With Me" featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell below.