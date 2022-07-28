Pusha T, Latto & More Appear On Tracklist For Calvin Harris' New Album

Harris has been teasing the album for the past few months. He began by dropping his first single "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug a couple of weeks after the YSL founder was arrested on RICO charges in Atlanta. The EDM veteran followed up with "New Money" with 21 Savage and "Stay With Me" featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell. Harris released the colorful, psychedelic visuals for the latter track earlier this month.



At the moment, he's currently preparing to drop the video for his next single off the album "New To You" featuring Normani, Tinashe and Offset this Friday. The visuals will arrive a week before Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is scheduled to hit streaming services on August 5.



In case you haven't seen it yet, check out the video for "Stay With Me" featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell below.

