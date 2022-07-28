This Is Washington's Most Delicious Burger

Juicy, mouth-watering hamburgers are a staple in American culture. You can find them just about anywhere, from fancy restaurants to hole-in-the-wall establishments.

That's why Eat This, Not That! partnered with Yelp again to figure out the most delicious burgers in every state:

"To come up with this list, Yelp went through the 'burgers' category and found the best burger restaurant in each state. In this case, 'best' is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has. Using Yelp's list of best burger restaurants, we looked through the reviews to find the individual burgers that stood out at each establishment."

The best burger you can find in Washington is the Bacon Ranch Jalapeño Burger from Skagit Valley Burgers Express.