Tom Brady Trolls Sports Pundit On Anniversary Of Historically Bad Take
By Jason Hall
July 28, 2022
Tom Brady isn't one to forgive and forget, at least, not the latter part.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion quote-tweeted Barstool Sports' post acknowledging the six-year anniversary of ESPN pundit Max Kellerman falsely predicting that Brady's NFL career would, metaphorically, "fall off a cliff," prior to winning the first of his next three Super Bowls the following season.
"Ratio + I have a swimwear line now," Brady tweeted before dropping the link for his Brady Brand swim line, which can be purchased here.
Kellerman, gracefully, responded to the trolling with, "You've only won 3 Super Bowls since then. Calm down."
.@maxkellerman ratio + I have a swimwear line now 👍 https://t.co/2dsz42RK5M— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 28, 2022
You’ve only won 3 Super Bowls since then. Calm down https://t.co/VMG7zqqEV8— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) July 28, 2022
Kellerman's take came amid speculation Patriots coach Bill Belichick saying the team's priority was getting then-backup Jimmy Garoppolo ready amid Brady's four-game suspension to start the 2016 season.
Brady served the suspension and went on to lead the Patriots to an 14-1 record during the regular season (11-1) and postseason (3-0), which was capped off by arguably his greatest legacy-defining performance, leading New England back from a 28-3 deficit to force overtime and defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI.
The San Mateo native then led the Patriots to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, which included a victory in Super Bowl LIII, as well as leading his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to a win in a Super Bowl LV during his first season with the franchise.
Brady has also since become the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records, since Kellerman's "cliff" take in 2016.
Kellerman's quote was one of many false takes featured prominently in Brady's Man in the Arena docuseries chronicling his NFL career for ESPN.