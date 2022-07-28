Tom Brady Trolls Sports Pundit On Anniversary Of Historically Bad Take

Tom Brady isn't one to forgive and forget, at least, not the latter part.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quote-tweeted Barstool Sports' post acknowledging the six-year anniversary of ESPN pundit Max Kellerman falsely predicting that Brady's NFL career would, metaphorically, "fall off a cliff," prior to winning the first of his next three Super Bowls the following season.

"Ratio + I have a swimwear line now," Brady tweeted before dropping the link for his Brady Brand swim line, which can be purchased here.

Kellerman, gracefully, responded to the trolling with, "You've only won 3 Super Bowls since then. Calm down."