Tourists Say This Is The Top Attraction In Washington

People often have different ideas about food, activities, and other aspects of culture, especially when it comes to where you live. How one person views Florida, California, Texas, and New York isn't going to line up with the experiences of locals. That especially holds true for popular tourist attractions.

HawaiianIslands.com decided to take a deep dive into the most popular attractions in every state, based on tourists' perspectives and locals' opinions.

Here's what they did for their research:

"To determine the U.S. attractions that tourists and locals disagree on the most, we ranked attractions by the difference in average Tripadvisor rating among in-state locals and out-of-state tourists. Only attractions with more than 980 out-of-state tourist reviews and 20 in-state local reviews that were included in Tripadvisor’s list of the 20 most popular 'Things to do' in a given state were considered in our analysis."

According to the study, tourists say the most popular attraction in Washington state is the Museum of Flight! Locals believe Pike Place Market to be the best! Funny enough, tourists and locals disagree on Pike Place market the most, too.



Researchers found that Mount Rushmore was the most divisive attraction in the country. "Tourists rate Mount Rushmore National Memorial 10.3% higher than locals," according to the study.

