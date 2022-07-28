Wisconsin Man Uses Long-Haired Wig To Hide From Officers

A Wisconsin man with an active warrant out for his arrest was found Tuesday (July 26) after he fled from officers and armed himself with a shovel, according to We Are Green Bay.

A Portage Police Officer saw 40-year-old Christopher Denman walking in the 200 block of West Carroll Street on July 26 at about 11:45 a.m. Denman had an active warrant out for his arrest, and when an officer tried to make contact with him, Denman fled on foot. He was also reportedly wearing a long-haired wig to hide his identity.

Denman was later found behind an address on West Pleasant Street and fled again. On top of that, he allegedly armed himself with a shovel and held it "in a threatening" manner toward a Columbia County Deputy, according to police. He was eventually arrested, and a search of the area lead officers to find drugs and drug paraphernalia — 5.1 grams of methamphetamines, to be exact.

Denman was arrested for Violation of Probation Warrant, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines, Possession with Intent at or Near Certain Places, Battery of Threats to Law Enforcement, Two Counts of Felony Bail Jumping and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.