Zayn Shows Off Striking New Hair Color: See The Pic

Zayn debuted a striking new hair color on Instagram last night (July 27.) The "Pillow Talk" singer showed off his new pink hairstyle in his most recent post and fans are going wild.

The photo shows him donning light pink hair alongside his dark roots, in contrast to his normally dark hair. According to Billboard, the photo received 4 million likes in only 12 hours. This isn't the first time the former One Direction member has sported pink hair — back in 2016 he rocked a similar look only with a different haircut. Fans hyped up the new look in his comment section with one writing "THE PINK HAIR LOVE" and another simply writing "Lord have mercy."

See the photo below: