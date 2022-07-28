Zayn Shows Off Striking New Hair Color: See The Pic
By Yashira C.
July 28, 2022
Zayn debuted a striking new hair color on Instagram last night (July 27.) The "Pillow Talk" singer showed off his new pink hairstyle in his most recent post and fans are going wild.
The photo shows him donning light pink hair alongside his dark roots, in contrast to his normally dark hair. According to Billboard, the photo received 4 million likes in only 12 hours. This isn't the first time the former One Direction member has sported pink hair — back in 2016 he rocked a similar look only with a different haircut. Fans hyped up the new look in his comment section with one writing "THE PINK HAIR LOVE" and another simply writing "Lord have mercy."
See the photo below:
Last month, Zayn gave fans a pleasant surprise when he dropped a video on Instagram singing a One Direction classic. The singer shared a short clip belting the chorus to One Direction's "You and I" from their 2013 album Midnight Memories. In the black and white clip, Zayn is seen holding a microphone in a room full of awards and trophies. Fans gushed over the clip in the comments with one writing, "This has saved my 2022." Watch the video here.