9-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Saves Classmate's Life At Pool Party

By Sarah Tate

July 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A young girl in North Carolina is credited for saving her classmate's life after she quickly jumped into action to stop him from drowning.

Katherine McMillan was at a pool party in Raleigh on July 23 when the 9-year-old saw that her classmate, Timothy Scofield, was at the bottom of the pool, per WRAL. After looking at Scofield, she knew something wasn't right. Her instincts were spot on, as the young boy doesn't know how to swim.

"I just saw him and looked at him for a couple seconds and thought, 'He has not come up for a while,'" she said. "So, I dove down there, and pulled him by his left arm and pulled him up to the surface."

Katherine saw that her classmate wasn't moving and that his lips were blue, adding that multiple parents began performing CPR.

Frida Scofield, Timothy's mother, said she forgot to pack her son's life vest before the party but he was managing to stay in the shallow end of the pool until something changed. She recalled the frightening situation.

"I was just holding Timothy's hand and trying to talk to him while the host was doing CPR," she said.

Fortunately, the CPR did what it was intended and Timothy was taken to a hospital where he stayed overnight in the ICU. Timothy's father, Ryan Scofield, is grateful for the response to the incident and to all who helped save his son, saying, "Everyone [was] just kind of doing the right thing at the right time," he said.

"There are not words to say how thankful we are," said Ryan Scofield, with his wife adding, "There is nothing I can possibly say to adequately say how thankful I am."

According to the Scofields, Ryan is doing well since the scary incident and is "back to his normal self." He even celebrated turning 9 on Tuesday (July 26).

