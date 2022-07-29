Charles Barkley Makes Decision On LIV Golf, TNT Future

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has decided to turn down an expected massive offer to join LIV Golf as a broadcaster, instead staying with Turner Sports.

“I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me,” Barkley said in a phone interview with the New York Post. “I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life. It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”

Barkley said his decision wasn't made based on LIV Golf's controversial ties to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

The Basketball Hall of Famer appeared in the LIV Golf Invitational Series at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, which has resulted in protests from 9/11 groups given Saudi Arabia's connection to the 2001 terrorist attacks and the proximity of the course to New York City.

Barkley, 59, told ESPN on Thursday (July 28) that he'd met with Norman previously but didn't have a formal offer from LIV Golf.

"I met with Greg and I told him yes. I'm in a win-win situation," Barkley said. "If they offer me something good, that's great. If they don't, I've got a great job at TNT."

Barkley had previously teased interest in contributing to LIV Golf's broadcast coverage during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last month.

"For $150 million I'd kill a relative, even one I like," Barkley joked when defending golfers' decision to join the LIV Golf tour.