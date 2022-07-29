Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry' & 'Confused' After Fans Set Off Fireworks At Show

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa has addressed a scary moment at her recent show in Toronto after a fan allegedly snuck in and set off fireworks in the crowd. The hitmaker took to their Instagram Story to release a statement about the event on her Future Nostalgia tour.

"Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," the singer wrote. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are. There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred," she continued. "Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love, Dua."

On Wednesday, July 27th, police responded to the Scotiabank Arena after reports that someone had set off fireworks in the crowd at the end of Dua Lipa's show. According to People, authorities said three people suffered "very minor injuries." The outlet also reached out to people who were nearby the unauthorized fireworks.

"It was at the end, during her final song, and confetti was already out, so we thought it was part of the finale," one attendee told People. "No one was fazed by it other than the people in the pit, [but it was] hella scary."

