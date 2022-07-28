Fans Allegedly Sneak In & Set Off Fireworks In Crowd At Dua Lipa Concert

By Dani Medina

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans at Dua Lipa's concert at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (July 27) night were confused and concerned when fireworks were set off in the crowd during the show.

Videos of the incident shared on social media show red and yellow fireworks being set off on the floor of the concert venue as Dua Lipa closes out the show with "Don't Start Now."

"anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt," one Twitter user said.

One user replied, saying "I was front row and by far was the most aggressive Chaotic floor crowd I’ve ever seen, everyone was so rude and aggressive. You could see on duas face that was 100% not planned she looked concerned."

From the videos, it's apparent that the fireworks display was not planned nor was it set off by the venue. Videos of Dua Lipa on stage show her being confused.

Toronto police are now investigating the incident, according to TMZ. They are working with Scotiabank security to determine how the fireworks were brought into the arena and who is responsible. At least three people suffered minor injuries, but no one has been hospitalized. There are also no reports of damage to the concert venue.

You can see videos of the incident below:

Dua Lipa
