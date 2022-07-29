Hailee Steinfeld Returns To Music With Help From Anderson .Paak
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 29, 2022
Hailee Steinfeld is making a triumphant return to music and she's bringing Anderson .Paak along for the breezy ride. On Thursday night (July 28th) the singer and actress dropped the song "Coast" making it her first new piece of music in two years. The track is described as a "euphoric, guitar-and-percussion-driven single" which makes it the perfect medium for .Paak's raspy rap-singing.
“Just relax and let the riptide pull you close / Baby all I wanna do is coast / With you / Energy, your body flows,” Steinfeld sings on the track before .Paak joins in. “Listen, I been chillin’ with you for a couple days / If you ain’t afraid, me and you should rage / In the sun rays, come on out the cage / Don’t wanna tame, live it your way," he sings.
Steinfeld has taken to social media to tease the song revealing, "are you ever just three days away from releasing your favorite song you've ever worked on." Prior to the release, she also spoke about her new era of music in a recent interview with People.
“These sounds are absolutely going to represent a new era," she told the outlet. "I’ve been living with what I’ve been working on for years now, a couple years, which I really do feel I needed in order to get to where I’m at with the music. And though it is rather frustrating. I have the most patient fans, I don’t know how but I got so lucky.”
are you ever just 3 days away from releasing your favorite song you’ve ever worked on— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) July 26, 2022