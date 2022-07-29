Hailee Steinfeld Returns To Music With Help From Anderson .Paak

Hailee Steinfeld is making a triumphant return to music and she's bringing Anderson .Paak along for the breezy ride. On Thursday night (July 28th) the singer and actress dropped the song "Coast" making it her first new piece of music in two years. The track is described as a "euphoric, guitar-and-percussion-driven single" which makes it the perfect medium for .Paak's raspy rap-singing.

“Just relax and let the riptide pull you close / Baby all I wanna do is coast / With you / Energy, your body flows,” Steinfeld sings on the track before .Paak joins in. “Listen, I been chillin’ with you for a couple days / If you ain’t afraid, me and you should rage / In the sun rays, come on out the cage / Don’t wanna tame, live it your way," he sings.