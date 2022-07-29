Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Florida

Chicken wings are one of America's favorite snacks. The National Chicken Council estimates U.S. eaters gobbled 1.38 billion wings during the 2019 Super Bowl.

Of course, football games aren't the only time to enjoy some flats or wings. You can find these yummy pieces of chicken at cookouts, bars, fast food restaurants, and many more places. Don't get us started about the various sauces, either!

Thankfully, Mashed found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.

"By weighing reviews, tracking down awards, talking to locals, and reading countless articles, we've found the best wings in all 50 states of this country," the website says.

According to writers, Lemon Pepper Garlic Wings from House of Wings are the best ones in Florida! Here's why:

"When searching for the ultimate wings in Florida, the only correct answer is the Lemon Pepper Garlic Wings that can be found at House of Wings. This wing place was founded in 2003 and they have more than five dozen flavors of wings on their menu. While the Barack Obama is a tasty, sweet flavor and Ghetto has an amazing barbecue flavor, there's so much right with the Lemon Pepper Garlic Wings that they are impossible to ignore."