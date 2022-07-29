Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Washington

Chicken wings are one of America's favorite snacks. The National Chicken Council estimates U.S. eaters gobbled 1.38 billion wings during the 2019 Super Bowl.

Of course, football games aren't the only time to enjoy some flats or wings. You can find these yummy pieces of chicken at cookouts, bars, fast food restaurants, and many more places. Don't get us started about the various sauces, either!

Thankfully, Mashed found the most delicious chicken wings in every state.

"By weighing reviews, tracking down awards, talking to locals, and reading countless articles, we've found the best wings in all 50 states of this country," the website says.

According to writers, the Buffalo Wings from Hounds Tooth Public House are the best ones in Washington! Here's why:

"Seattle quietly has some of the best wings in the United States. When only the best will do when you're in the Emerald City, insist on visiting Hounds Tooth Public House. You can order the wings from this highly graded restaurant tossed in buffalo sauce, barbecue sauce, or sweet Thai chili sauce. While all three options will please your taste buds, the wings tossed in buffalo sauce reign supreme. The wings have the perfect crisp, and the juiciness is out of this world."