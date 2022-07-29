Here's The Best Hiking Trail In Washington

Nothing beats the natural immersion you get from a good hike. You can experience the warm sunshine, the rustling winds, and the sounds of wildlife as you traverse a neat landscape.

It's also good for you! The National Park Service says there are several benefits from regularly hiking: boosting mental health, stronger muscles and bones, a better sense of balance, and decreased risk of respiratory issues.

There are hundreds of hiking trails throughout the U.S., so The Discoverer found the best ones in every state.

Their pick for Washington is The Enchantments! Writers explain:

"If you ask a local, they’ll tell you that you’d have better luck winning the Powerball than landing an illusive permit to hike Washington’s most sought-out trail. It’s easy to see why the Enchantments are so enchanting. This 18-mile footpath is an alpine paradise featuring a string of crystal-blue, alpine lakes that sit beneath rugged Cascade summits... The full 18-mile and 6,500-foot climb to the Core Enchantments is a true test of endurance and probably won’t leave you much time to appreciate your surroundings. If you can’t grab an overnight permit, consider making the trip to Colchuck Lake, Snow Lakes, and Ingalls Lake — all of which are great day hikes."