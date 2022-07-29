Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel 'Very Much In Love' On PDA-Packed Getaway

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were caught packing on the PDA during an Italian getaway, just days after they were seen enjoying a date night in Paris.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were seen soaking up the sun on Thursday (July 28) while on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near the Italian island of Sardinia. Biel showed off her toned body in a high waisted leopard-print bikini, topping off her beach-ready look with large red sunglasses and a black ball cap. Her husband covered up from the sun in green swim trucks and a long-sleeve swim shirt and completed his look with sunglasses and a green bucket hat.

The couple, who celebrate 10 years of marriage later this year, proved their love is as strong as ever as they enjoyed tender moments together on their beachy getaway, though Timberlake got a bit "cheekier" at one point. In between laying out under the sun on the yacht and relaxing on the beach, they shared a sweet kiss as Timberlake held his wife's face. See the photos here.

This isn't the first time this week that the pair have put their love on display. An eyewitness told ET that they pair "were very lovey-dovey" while at the SaadiQ Paris Fashion Week pop-up party at L'aperouse earlier this week.

"They were kissing during the night and looked very much in love," the source said. "They danced and sang all night, including to Justin's songs, 'Holy Grail' and 'Gone.'"