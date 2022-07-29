K Camp Recruits Ne-Yo & Doe Boy For 'Vibe Forever' Album

Vibe Forever is the last album K Camp aims to release with a major label. It comes nearly a year after he dropped his FLOAT album, which boasts feature from PnB Rock, Mooski, Trey Songz and others. Both albums followed his outstanding run in 2020 where he dropped Kiss 5, its deluxe version and RARE Family with his RARE Sound artists. Once Vibe Forever hit the 'Net, K Camp took to social media to celebrate the beginning of his new journey as an independent artist.



"This my LAST album w a major label & I’m officially a independent artist," he wrote in the caption of his announcement video. "It feel good to FREE. 🔓 Question to my fans. What y’all want next?"

