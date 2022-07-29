K Camp Recruits Ne-Yo & Doe Boy For 'Vibe Forever' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 29, 2022
K Camp spent the past few months preparing fans for his upcoming body of work, and it's finally here.
On Friday, July 29, the Atlanta-based artist unleashed his seventh studio album Vibe Forever via Interscope Records. K Camp comes through with 12 new tracks including his previously released banger "Woozie" produced by FORVERROLLING, Chase Millie and XL Eagle as well as "Holy Spirit," which dropped earlier this month. The album also contains production from 30 Roc, Deedotwill, JROD, Trappin N London and more along with features from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy, who both dropped new albums this past month.
Vibe Forever is the last album K Camp aims to release with a major label. It comes nearly a year after he dropped his FLOAT album, which boasts feature from PnB Rock, Mooski, Trey Songz and others. Both albums followed his outstanding run in 2020 where he dropped Kiss 5, its deluxe version and RARE Family with his RARE Sound artists. Once Vibe Forever hit the 'Net, K Camp took to social media to celebrate the beginning of his new journey as an independent artist.
"This my LAST album w a major label & I’m officially a independent artist," he wrote in the caption of his announcement video. "It feel good to FREE. 🔓 Question to my fans. What y’all want next?"
The sky's the limit for K Camp. While he decides what's coming next, stream his new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE