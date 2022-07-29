Mega Millions Numbers, Live Results for 7/29/22: $1 Billion Jackpot Tonight
By Jason Hall
July 29, 2022
The Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $1.1 billion, with a cash option of $648.2 million on Friday (July 29).
Tonight's lottery numbers will be announced at 11:00 p.m. and sales cut-off times will vary by before drawings in different jurisdictions.
Live results from Friday's Mega Millions game will be listed below shortly after the drawing takes place:
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will mark the third time the game has exceeded the $1 billion plateau and offer the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.
The Mega Millions jackpot reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.
Mega Millions last offered a jackpot exceeding $1 billion on January 22, 2021, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history, won by a player in Michigan who matched all six numbers.
In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.
Powerball's jackpot had also risen to $731.1 million in January 2021, which was then the third-largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth-largest in Powerball history, having hit two days prior to the Mega Millions $1.05 billion jackpot.
Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game