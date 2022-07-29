Tennessee's 2022 Sales Tax Holidays Explained

Tennessee's annual sales tax-free holidays have returned for 2022, giving consumers across the state the chance to pick up specific items for less money than they would usually spend, per WKRN.

"During this time of record inflation and high prices, we're proud to be able to put money back in the pockets of Tennesseans," said Gov. Bill Lee. "I encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings opportunities.

Here are the three upcoming sales tax holidays and what you can expect to save money on for each.

Event 1 (Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31): Clothing, school supplies and computers

(Friday, July 29 – Sunday, July 31): Clothing, school supplies and computers Event 2 (August 1 – 31, 2022): Food and food ingredients

(August 1 – 31, 2022): Food and food ingredients Event 3 (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023): Gun safes and safety equipment

What you can buy during Event 1

Clothing and apparel, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes and more, that costs $100 or less per item are applicable to the holiday. Similarly, school and art supplies that cost less than $100 per item, like writing utensils, paper, rulers, binders, paints, clay, glazes and more, are part of the sales tax-free event. Computers, laptops and tablets less than $1,500 are also eligible.

What you can't buy during Event 1

School/art supplies or any piece of apparel that costs more than $100 is not eligible. Additionally, jewelry, handbags, and sports and recreational equipment are not included the holiday. Flash drives, computer software, printer supplies and household appliances are not eligible.

What you can buy during Event 2

Food and food ingredients exempt from Tennessee sales tax during August include baby food, bread, frozen meals, ice cream and fish and meats.

What you can't buy during Event 2

Alcohol, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food are not included in the tax-free holiday nor are micro market food items and vending machine food items.

What you can buy during Event 3

Starting July 1, 2022 and running through June 2023, certain pieces of gun safety equipment are exempt from state sales tax. Gun safes, defined by the state as a locking container, or other enclosure, equipped with a padlock, key lock, combination lock, or other locking device that is designed and intended for the secure storage of one or more firearms, are eligible for the event.

Similarly, gun safety devices are allowed, defined as any integral device to be equipped or installed on a firearm that permits the user to program the firearm to operate only for specified persons designated by the user through computerized locking devices or other means integral to and permanently part of the firearm.

What you can't buy during Event 3

Firearms of any kind are not included in the event.

For more information about Tennessee's Tax-Free Holidays, check out the state website here.