This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Alabama
By Jason Hall
July 29, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Alabama.
FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Academy Award winner and Montgomery native as Alabama's top choice.
"In 1995, she won a small film role opposite Sandra Bullock in A Time To Kill and her star began to rise," Family Minded's Liz Sinclair wrote. Spencer is best known for her roles in critically acclaimed movies The Help and Hidden Figures.
"She is one of only 11 actresses who has won Critic’s Choice, BAFTA, Oscar, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards in the same year."
Here is FamilyMinded's full list of the most famous celebrities from every state:
- Alabama- Octavia Spencer
- Alaska- Jewel
- Arizona- Emma Stone
- Arkansas- Billy Bob Thornton
- California- Kim Kardashian
- Colorado- Tim Allen
- Connecticut- Seth MacFarlane
- Delaware- Ryan Phillippe
- Florida- Ariana Grande
- Georgia- Dakota Fanning
- Hawaii- Jason Momoa
- Idaho- Aaron Paul
- Illinois- Melissa McCarthy
- Indiana- Brendan Fraser
- Iowa- Ashton Kutcher
- Kansas- Janelle Monáe
- Kentucky- Jennifer Lawrence
- Louisiana- Reese Witherspoon
- Maine- Patrick Dempsey
- Maryland- Anna Faris
- Massachusetts- Mark Wahlberg
- Michigan- Michael Moore
- Minnesota- Garrison Keilor
- Mississippi- Oprah Winfrey
- Missouri- Jon Hamm
- Montana- Michelle Williams
- Nebraska- Hilary Swank
- Nevada- Matthew Gray Gubler
- New Hampshire- John Irving
- New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen
- New Mexico- Neil Patrick Harris
- New York- Jerry Seinfeld
- North Carolina- Evan Rachel Wood
- North Dakota- Josh Duhamel
- Ohio- Halle Berry
- Oklahoma- Ron Howard
- Oregon- Ty Burrell
- Pennsylvania- Will Smith
- Rhode Island- Cormac McCarthy
- South Carolina- Viola Davis
- South Dakota- Tom Brokaw
- Tennessee- Dolly Parton
- Texas- Beyoncé Knowles
- Utah- Robert Redford
- Vermont- Zosia Mamet
- Virginia- Sandra Bullock
- Washington- Rainn Wilson
- West Virginia- Chris Sarandon
- Wisconsin- Mark Ruffalo
- Wyoming- Matthew Fox