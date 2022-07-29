This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Alabama

Octavia Spencer is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Alabama.

FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Academy Award winner and Montgomery native as Alabama's top choice.

"In 1995, she won a small film role opposite Sandra Bullock in A Time To Kill and her star began to rise," Family Minded's Liz Sinclair wrote. Spencer is best known for her roles in critically acclaimed movies The Help and Hidden Figures.

"She is one of only 11 actresses who has won Critic’s Choice, BAFTA, Oscar, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe awards in the same year."

