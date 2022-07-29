This Wisconsin Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings

While fried chicken is synonymous with Southern cooking, did you know the idea of chicken wings was actually born in Buffalo, New York? Teressa Bellissimo, co-owner of Anchor Bar, needed a late night snack for her, her son and his friends one night in 1964. She cooked up some leftover wings, a part of the chicken typically used to make broth at the time, and tossed them in hot sauce. They ended up being so good that Bellissimo added them to the bar's menu the very next day, plating them with celery slices and bleu cheese.

Now that you know the history, it's time to enjoy the best chicken wings in your state. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best restaurants serving chicken wings across America right now. They named Alchemy Cafe in Madison as a must-visit spot for chowing down on some wings in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

We count on college towns to have good wings. Madison doesn't disappoint, and Alchemy earns an A+ with its wings that get a bourbon buffalo cocoa sauce and that come served with gorgonzola from Carr Valley, a Wisconsin cheesemaker.

Curious where to find the best chicken wings in the rest of the U.S.? Check out the full article here.