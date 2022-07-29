Travis Scott, Lil Baby Jump On NAV's New Song 'Never Sleep'

"Always stay geeked, if I ran into vampires, they would get high off the s**t that I bleed," NAV raps. "If a producer don't take off his tag, I'll do it myself and I'll remake the beat/When I go shoppin', I'm spendin' a bag, it touch the floor when I hold up the receipt."



"Never Sleep" is the lead single off NAV's upcoming album Demons Protected by Angels. In a recent interview with Complex, NAV said he considers the record to be a "potential song of the summer." He also opened up about the meaning of the album's title, which came from a sweater NAV's friend made after the death of his mother last year.



"Someone close to me had pointed my eyes toward the sweater," NAV explained. "They’re like, 'Oh, that’s fire, can you make an album called that?' But the whole quote on this sweater was 'fighting demons protected by angels.' We just thought it was too long. Then one of my producers had mentioned, 'Maybe we should take the ‘fighting’ out.' We thought about it, and called our friends to ask them their opinion. We all said it’s kind of dope. Then one day we were playing dominoes in the studio, and I just randomly asked him, 'How’d you come up with that?' He found that on Google, and then he told me where it’s from. It was even more meaningful."



Listen to NAV's new song "Never Sleep" below.