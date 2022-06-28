Lil Baby Reveals 'Totally Different' Strategy Ahead Of His New Album

Lil Baby has been steadily preparing for the release of his upcoming album all year. Now that he's close to dropping more new music, the Quality Control rapper is contemplating a brand new strategy ahead of his next album's arrival.



On Monday night, June 27, Lil Baby posted a behind-the-scenes video of a recording session. In the brief video, we can see him laying down a fresh verse as he previews a new song from his new body of work. In the caption, Baby informed his 19.6 million followers about his intended game plan for the release of his third studio album.