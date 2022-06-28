Lil Baby Reveals 'Totally Different' Strategy Ahead Of His New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
June 28, 2022
Lil Baby has been steadily preparing for the release of his upcoming album all year. Now that he's close to dropping more new music, the Quality Control rapper is contemplating a brand new strategy ahead of his next album's arrival.
On Monday night, June 27, Lil Baby posted a behind-the-scenes video of a recording session. In the brief video, we can see him laying down a fresh verse as he previews a new song from his new body of work. In the caption, Baby informed his 19.6 million followers about his intended game plan for the release of his third studio album.
"I think ima log out until the album ✌🏾" he wrote.
A social media hiatus doesn't sound like a bad idea, especially since other artists in the past like Nicki Minaj, Wale and others have taken breaks from all the apps to focus on their respective projects. Before he logged out, Lil Baby offered more insight on his thought process while he's in album mode over on Twitter. He posted a few "headphone with music" emojis before he provided a brief glimpse of the vibes for the next few weeks.
"I’m coming totally different 😤," he tweeted.
Baby has been boasting about his new collection of songs since March. Then in May, Lil Baby told fans that he plans to release his next LP in July. Since then, he's released a good handful of songs like "In A Minute," Right On," "Frozen" and "U-Digg" featuring 42 Dugg and Veeze. He also previewed "Dark Mode" in a Beats By Dre commercial during the Western Conference Semifinals.
Baby has also been busy preparing for the formal release of his new documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby and his upcoming One Of Them Ones Tour with Chris Brown. See Lil Baby preview another new song below.