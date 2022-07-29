Triple H Gives Health Update Amid Major New WWE Role

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque said he feels "great" healthwise amid his new role as WWE's head of creative.

Levesque, who took over the role following the retirement of his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, recently reassumed his previous executive duties full-time after recovering from a heart procedure in September 2021.

"I feel great, you know, glitch in the road, luckily for me, it was caught," Levesque told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "It took a little bit to get over it, to get past it, but I'm past it, I'm over it. I've got a clean bill of health, I'm 100 percent. I'm very aware of all of it, I'm very aware of, really, what's important in your life and your family and everything else, but I love this business and, for me, I approach it a little bit differently.

"Actually, there's this thing called, 'sleep,' that every know and then you can get. That's really good advice for all of you, right? Like don't be afraid of sleeping. But, I'm back. I'm 100 percent. I'm ready to go and I'm ready to tear through this and try to put on a big pair of shoes that, like I said, can't really fill but we're all going to do our best and we're going to make this thing just go to places it's never been before."

Levesque said his experience has given him "a new appreciation for life," adding that "it's precious, it doesn't last long."