Triple H Gives Health Update Amid Major New WWE Role
By Jason Hall
July 29, 2022
Paul 'Triple H' Levesque said he feels "great" healthwise amid his new role as WWE's head of creative.
Levesque, who took over the role following the retirement of his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, recently reassumed his previous executive duties full-time after recovering from a heart procedure in September 2021.
"I feel great, you know, glitch in the road, luckily for me, it was caught," Levesque told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "It took a little bit to get over it, to get past it, but I'm past it, I'm over it. I've got a clean bill of health, I'm 100 percent. I'm very aware of all of it, I'm very aware of, really, what's important in your life and your family and everything else, but I love this business and, for me, I approach it a little bit differently.
"Actually, there's this thing called, 'sleep,' that every know and then you can get. That's really good advice for all of you, right? Like don't be afraid of sleeping. But, I'm back. I'm 100 percent. I'm ready to go and I'm ready to tear through this and try to put on a big pair of shoes that, like I said, can't really fill but we're all going to do our best and we're going to make this thing just go to places it's never been before."
Levesque said his experience has given him "a new appreciation for life," adding that "it's precious, it doesn't last long."
"I have a new appreciation for life, it's precious, it doesn't last long, embrace it, get everything you can out of it!"— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 29, 2022
"We're going to make this thing go to places it's never been before!"@arielhelwani x @TripleH ♥️#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/Ydhst0Ga3U
On Monday (July 25), Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports WWE confirmed Levesque would take over as head of creative in an email sent to employees.
"Email just sent to WWE employees. Paul Levesque is the top man responsible for creative," Meltzer tweeted.
WWE announced Levesque would resume his executive position as WWE's EVP of talent relations effective immediately on Friday (July 22), hours before McMahon officially announced his retirement.
“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” Levesque said at the time in a news release shared on WWE.com.
Email just sent to WWE employees. Paul Levesque is the top man responsible for creative.— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 25, 2022
Last month, Levesque reportedly told people at the company's Performance Center that he's returned to lead its NXT developmental brand.
John Pollock of PostWrestling.com reports Levesque told people "he's back" while visiting the Orlando Performance Center on June 22, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.
The June report came days after his wife, Stephanie McMahon, was named interim CEO and chairwoman of WWE amid her father's decision to step down from both roles last week as WWE's board continues an ongoing investigation into reports that McMahon paid $3 million in a hush-money settlement paid to a woman over an alleged affair.
Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement in an official statement shared by the company on Friday, confirming Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan would take over as co-CEOs amid his departure.
Levesque officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition in March and was absent from his role leading NXT after undergoing a heart procedure in September 2021.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported WWE was keeping the Levesque's status quiet, but he was in good enough shape to be taking phone calls, days after his procedure.
The report indicated active WWE superstars were told they could contact Levesque, but weren't allowed to discuss any WWE business with him.
WWE shared news of Levesque's procedure in a news release shared on September 8.
“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event," the statement read. "The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”
The 14-time former World Champion has overseen WWE's NXT brand and the WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida throughout its launch, though the leadership role has been filled by his former tag-team partner and longtime close friend Shawn Michaels in his absence.