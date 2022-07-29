Two Men Suspected Of Vandalizing Scenic Rock At The Grand Canyon

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The National Park Service is trying to identify two men they suspect vandalized a scenic rock at the Grand Canyon. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the men allegedly defaced a rock on the south rim of the Grand Canyon, and a photographer caught them in the act.

Penalties include fines of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail for vandalism.

A photographer, Karen Wright, was at the national park with another fellow photographer when they saw two men on the plateau. Wright explained, "And then we noticed they were. It looked like they were writing something. And in looking at some of the photos closer, you could see that they were scratching something on the surface of the rock with another rock."

Wright says the other photographer, Paula Corette, had a better lens and took detailed photos of what was going on. Wright then called the NPS hotline to report the men.

Wright said, "And we yelled to the kids. I don't know how old they are, but we yelled to them and told them to quit and told them it was illegal, and they ignored us and kept going. The second boy started writing and stood up, took a picture of it, and at that point, we decided to leave. We didn't want to confront them."

The NPS is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is being asked to cal or text the NPS Investigative Services at 888-653-0009.

