WATCH: Nashville TikTok Star Surprises Boy Selling Lemonade With Major Tip

A young boy selling lemonade at a stand in Nashville got the shock of a lifetime when a local TikTok star surprised him with an incredible tip.

Lexy Burke, a self-described "serial tipper" that raises money online to give away to unsuspecting people around town, was eating lunch at a restaurant in 12 South when she saw a boy with a lemonade stand set up shop across the street. Taking to her TikTok, she encouraged followers to donate to her "Venmo Challenge" so she could give the young entrepreneur an extra tip for working in the 100-degree heat.

The challenge to her followers paid off and she was able to gather up $1,100. She and a friend stopped by the stand where she met Niko, advising him to stay at the stand just a little while longer because "it will be worth it." After a trip to the bank, she returned to grab a cup of lemonade and give him the massive tip.