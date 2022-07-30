Gina Rodriguez Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Joe LoCicero
By Dani Medina
July 30, 2022
Gina Rodriguez is pregnant! The Jane the Virgin star is expecting her first child with husband Joe LiCicero.
Gina announced her family was expanding in a heartfelt Instagram video — which just happens to have been shared on her 38th birthday (July 30). "This birthday hits different. ❤️" she said.
The video is a compilation of a few adorable moments between the Someone Great costars with a voiceover from Calum Scott's "You Are The Reason" that says, "Anyone can want you, but love hits different when someone actually values you." The last video shows Gina and Joe crying with a positive pregnancy test.
A few friendly faces commented on the beautiful video, including Gina's TV dad Jaime Camil, Taraji P. Henson, Brittany Snow, Gina Torres, Jordin Sparks and Derek Hough.
Joe shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her special day with the caption, "Wherever you go my heart follows. Happy Birthday my Goddess." The birthday girl and mom-to-be commented, "Me and baby love you, papa."
The couple got married in 2019, three years after making their red carpet debut as a couple, according to E! News.