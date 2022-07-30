Gina Rodriguez Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez is pregnant! The Jane the Virgin star is expecting her first child with husband Joe LiCicero.

Gina announced her family was expanding in a heartfelt Instagram video — which just happens to have been shared on her 38th birthday (July 30). "This birthday hits different. ❤️" she said.

The video is a compilation of a few adorable moments between the Someone Great costars with a voiceover from Calum Scott's "You Are The Reason" that says, "Anyone can want you, but love hits different when someone actually values you." The last video shows Gina and Joe crying with a positive pregnancy test.