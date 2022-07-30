Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Want To 'Potentially Expand Their Family'

Are more kids on the horizon for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? The couple is considering it!

A source told Entertainment Tonight:

"Megan and MGK are pretty much done wedding planning. They are both totally on the same page, which has made things easy for them, but Megan is definitely pulling everything together and has the final say on what goes and what doesn't. They are so excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete bliss and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day."

The "bloody valentine" singer currently has a 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, from a previous relationship with ex Emma Cannon. Fox has three children — Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Green's current partner Sharna Burgess just welcomed her first child, Zane, who Fox has already met.

"Megan really approves of Sharna and they are all equally supportive of the new lives that they have built. It's a solid foundation across the board. Megan met Zane and it was very sweet, nice and special," the source said.