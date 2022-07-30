Green Day Perform A Bunch Of Deep Cuts At Secret Show: See The Full Setlist

Green Day played a secret show at Chicago's Metro last night (July 29) ahead of their headlining Lollapalooza set on Sunday (July 31.) During the show, they shocked fans when they played 19 songs that weren't on the written setlist — some that haven't been played in almost two decades, per NME.

The intimate show at the 1,100-capacity venue was just announced early this week. The 28-song setlist included a bunch of tracks from their earlier albums including Kerplunk (1991), Dookie (1994), and Insomniac (1995). Fans were expecting the setlist to be similar to their previous one at the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. But they got a pleasant surprise with performances of tracks like "Church On Sunday" and "Warning" (both of which haven't been performed since 2001) and "Whatsername" (performed for the last time in 2005.)

Check out the full setlist and watch some clips below: