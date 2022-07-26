This Is Not A Drill: Green Day Just Announced A Secret Show

Green Day is headlining Lollapalooza on Sunday (July 31), but fans in Chicago will have a chance to see them a couple days earlier in a much more intimate setting. On Tuesday (July 26), the band announced a secret show at the Metro on Friday (July 29). Tickets go on sale Wednesday (July 27) at 11 AM CST and considering the venue only holds 1,100 people, tickets are bound to go quickly. Get more ticket info here.

This will be Green Day's first show in the U.S. since touring Europe for the past couple months. Check out their announcement below.