This Is Not A Drill: Green Day Just Announced A Secret Show
By Katrina Nattress
July 26, 2022
Green Day is headlining Lollapalooza on Sunday (July 31), but fans in Chicago will have a chance to see them a couple days earlier in a much more intimate setting. On Tuesday (July 26), the band announced a secret show at the Metro on Friday (July 29). Tickets go on sale Wednesday (July 27) at 11 AM CST and considering the venue only holds 1,100 people, tickets are bound to go quickly. Get more ticket info here.
This will be Green Day's first show in the U.S. since touring Europe for the past couple months. Check out their announcement below.
During a show in London last month, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong turned heads when he declared he was renouncing his U.S. citizenship and moving to the UK following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
"F*** America," he told the crowd, which burst into cheers. "I'm f***ing renouncing my citizenship. I'm f***ing coming here."
"There's just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country," the California native continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."
His comments ruffled some feathers, namely Ted Nugent's, who said that the rocker had "lost his soul."