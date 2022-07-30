Questlove Compares Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ To An Iconic '70s Album

Beyoncé's new album Renaissance is all the rage since its release on Friday (July 29) and now everyone is sharing their thoughts, including Questlove. The musician took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the long-awaited release, in which he compared it to an iconic '70s album — Michael Jackson's Off The Wall.

“I still maintain that a good 4 weeks has to go by before you give a rating. I definitely have walked back many a high rating album some 20 years after the fact," he wrote after rating the album a whopping 4 1/2 stars. He continued, "I listened 7 times. Which is 8 times more than the last time I listened to anyones record from start to finish. She definitely made her ‘Off The Wall’ with this one (dance album of the year———this being 2022 we can’t give her decade accolades but so far the mix, quality, etc are so dope. This will hold high in her cannon. Love the growth: made classics in her teens, her 20s her 30s & getting better.”

The 16-track album features the songs "Break My Soul," "Energy," and more. It also includes a long list of contributors such as JAY-Z, Pharell Williams, and Skrillex. Beyonce said of the album on her website: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."